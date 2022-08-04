Khargone: 18 produced before court for being mute spectators of woman bashing

Representative Photo |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Unn police station team in Khargone produced all the arrested 18 persons before the court on Thursday who were arrested for not intervening and trying to stop the inhuman act of a woman being bashed up by her in-laws and then forced to carry her husband on her shoulders and instead witnessing the whole act incident as mute spectators or just making a video of it. Those who were arrested include three women as well.

The incident was reported on July 2 in Keli village, but came to the fore only after a video went viral on social media on July 6.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the 42-year-old woman, mother of two left her in-laws about five-month back and came to her parental place.

Nonetheless, instead of staying along with her brothers, she started staying at her paternal uncle’s place. On July 2, her in-laws' family members came to her paternal uncle’s place. They first bashed her uncle and later dragged her out of the house and forced her to carry her husband on the shoulder as punishment.