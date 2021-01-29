KHANDWA: Stadium worth Rs 7 crore to be built in Harsud, Madhya Pradesh forest minister Vijay Shah said at the end of cricket tournament

Harsud (Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh): State forest minister Vijay Shah said a stadium worth Rs 7 crore will be built in Harsud under Centre’s Khelo India drive and with the financial assistance from sports department. He was addressing the closing ceremony of tennis ball cricket tournament held at stadium ground of Naya Harsud on Thursday.
He said a sum of Rs 3 lakh will be spent on fencing the stadium to prevent animals from entering it. Within three days, Rs 3 lakh will be released from MLA fund for installing 30 solar lights around the stadium.
Shah said there is a plan to hold the tournaments of all panchayats of Harsud assembly constituency from May 1 in Harsud. “There are 135 panchayats in Harsud assembly constituency and every team of 11 players of every panchayat will be given T-shirts from my side,” he added. The tournament will be conducted at night.
Minister Shah presented awards to winner team, runner up team, Man of the Match, Man of the Series, best bowler, best catcher, best umpire at the end of tennis ball cricket tournament. BJP district general secretary Santosh Soni, SDM Dr Parikshit Jhade among others were present on the occasion.
Education Department 11 beat Harsud 11: In the final match of tennis ball cricket tournament in which teams of different state government department took part, Education Department 11 won the tournament after beating Revenue 11 Harsud. The education department team chose to bat first and made 113 runs in 12 overs. Revenue 11 was unable to achieve the target.
The main attraction of the tournament was SDOP Ravindra Vaskale as he played well and also made audience laugh with his commentary. The tournament was organised by Harsud Cricket Club. Manoj Borasi, Bhawani Singh Panwar, Arun Thakur, Naresh Verma, Imtiaz Ali, Sachin Mishra who were part of organising team contributed significantly to making the tournament a success.
