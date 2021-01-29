KHANDWA: Stadium worth Rs 7 crore to be built in Harsud, Madhya Pradesh forest minister Vijay Shah said at the end of cricket tournament

Harsud (Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh): State forest minister Vijay Shah said a stadium worth Rs 7 crore will be built in Harsud under Centre’s Khelo India drive and with the financial assistance from sports department. He was addressing the closing ceremony of tennis ball cricket tournament held at stadium ground of Naya Harsud on Thursday.

He said a sum of Rs 3 lakh will be spent on fencing the stadium to prevent animals from entering it. Within three days, Rs 3 lakh will be released from MLA fund for installing 30 solar lights around the stadium.

Shah said there is a plan to hold the tournaments of all panchayats of Harsud assembly constituency from May 1 in Harsud. “There are 135 panchayats in Harsud assembly constituency and every team of 11 players of every panchayat will be given T-shirts from my side,” he added. The tournament will be conducted at night.

Minister Shah presented awards to winner team, runner up team, Man of the Match, Man of the Series, best bowler, best catcher, best umpire at the end of tennis ball cricket tournament. BJP district general secretary Santosh Soni, SDM Dr Parikshit Jhade among others were present on the occasion.