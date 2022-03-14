Khandwa: Son of a farmer gets IT notice for Rs 290 cr bank transaction, says he is a victim of fraud

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Praveen Rathore, the son of a farmer from small Deshgaon village in Khandwa district got the shock of his life when he got a show-cause notice from the income tax department over a transaction of Rs 290 crore (precisely Rs 290,39,36,817) from his bank account. The department had asked him to appear before its officials on March 15 with his reply.

Praveen is running from the income tax department to the local police these days as he is clueless about the transactions. Recently he had even visited the Indore police commissioner's office as well.

As per the notice, this amount has been transacted in two current accounts 9130200XXXXX993 and 9130200 XXXXX409 of a private bank in Mumbai.

Praveen said that he, the son of a marginal farmer, is not able to understand why he is facing this trouble.

Praveen added that he got first notice of the income tax department in March-April 2021 and at that time he felt that it was a prank, but six months later in November 2021, he got a second notice mentioning a transaction of Rs 290 crore through two bank accounts operating in his name in Mumbai. Failing to understand what was going on, he rushed to the income tax office in Khandwa and appraised the officers there.

He told them that he does not have an account in the said bank nor has he ever been to Mumbai thus there is no question of him doing these transactions. The officials asked him to lodge a police complaint.

But the Khandwa police told him that since the matter is related to Mumbai, they canít do anything in the matter, Praveen said.

Failing to get any help from the police, Praveen visited the bank office in Khandwa to get more details of bank accounts operating in his name. Here, he came to know that these accounts were opened in 2013 and were closed after some time after some transactions in it. Praveen's PAN card has been for this account, after which Praveen went to the office of the Khandwa superintendent of police and asked for a complaint to be filed in this regards

To add to his woes, during the lockdown, there was a fire in his house in which all his belongings were burnt down. He does not remember where he had submitted his documents. But he says that he has never opened an account in the said Bank. Someone has fraudulently opened an account in his name and has done a transaction of such a huge amount. He has appealed to the police to investigate the matter so that he gets justice.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 12:55 AM IST