Khandwa: SDM improvises supply technique to save oxygen

Khandwa: Harsud SDM Dr Parikshit Jhade has succeeded in maintaining a good level of oxygen saturation in patients by spending less oxygen for maintaing oxygen saturation levels of corona patients.

He achieved this feat after holding discussions with his classmate Medical College of Nagpur and compiling information from the internet.

Doctor Jhade said that he provided oxygen to the Corona-infected patients by connecting the bain circuit used in anaesthesia with a BiPap mask, so that the patients who were getting oxygen at the rate of 15 to 20 litres per minute were given oxygen at the rate of 5 to 6 litres per minute by this modified bain circuit and he succeeded in increasing the oxygen saturation level of the patients.