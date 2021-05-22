Khandwa: SDM improvises supply technique to save oxygen

Khandwa: Harsud SDM Dr Parikshit Jhade has succeeded in maintaining a good level of oxygen saturation in patients by spending less oxygen for maintaing oxygen saturation levels of corona patients.
He achieved this feat after holding discussions with his classmate Medical College of Nagpur and compiling information from the internet.
Doctor Jhade said that he provided oxygen to the Corona-infected patients by connecting the bain circuit used in anaesthesia with a BiPap mask, so that the patients who were getting oxygen at the rate of 15 to 20 litres per minute were given oxygen at the rate of 5 to 6 litres per minute by this modified bain circuit and he succeeded in increasing the oxygen saturation level of the patients.
Collector Anay Dwivedi said that the consumption of oxygen will be greatly reduced by this method and more patients will be treated from the available oxygen.
About three weeks back, Government Medical College in Khandwa has put in place a mÈlange of best practices in use of oxygen. The initiatives ranged from correct identification and re-classification of patients as per oxygen requirement to segregating patients without oxygen need to separate floor and from monitoring the correct oxygen use based on actual need and forecasting the demand based on admitted patient requirement to the training of human resource as per sudden rise and corresponding change management.
The five-floored Medical College hospital has monitored the correct oxygen use based on actual need and forecasting the demand based on admitted patient requirement.
On the third floor Type B cylinders/centralized oxygen supply (NBS) of one to 15 liters supply per minute is being ensured, while on the second floor centralized oxygen supply (ventilator/BiPAP/HFNC/NBS) is being ensured to reduce wastage of oxygen.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)