Khandwa: RPF ASI, constable suspended for taking bribe after video goes viral

According to sources, the incident came to light when a video of the ASI accepting money from the catering manager surfaced on social media a few weeks ago.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 10:07 PM IST
Representative Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Assistant sub-inspector and constable of the Railway Protection Force deployed at Khandwa railway station of Bhusaval Railway Section have been suspended for allegedly accepting money from the catering operator.

According to sources, the incident came to light when a video of the ASI accepting money from the catering manager surfaced on social media a few weeks ago. Apart from the ASI, an RPF constable was also seen in CCTV footage accepting the bribe money.

Harassed over repeated demands, catering manager Rajkumar Shreewas has made a complaint at Bhusawal Railway Section. Following the detailed investigation, Railway has suspended ASI Ramlal Gurjar and constable Ravi Jhapa for accepting a bribe.

Following the action, complainant Shreewas claimed that officials of RPF and GRPF have been demanding Rs 12,000 bribe to enable him to run his business in a hassle-free manner. Additionally, it was alleged that the accused threatened the complainant to book him in a fake case. Ever since the victim filed the complaint, his licence has been revoked.

Earlier, when the video surfaced on the internet, RPF station in charge Jay Singh had brushed away the video saying that man taking bribe in the video is a passenger.

Following the investigation, he told that the matter needs not to be given such importance as the accused have been attached.

