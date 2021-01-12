Khandwa rape case in MP: Villagers irked over hospital facilities, threaten to stage sit-in with the body of the victim

Khandwa: The rape and murder of the 13-years-old girl in Khandwa district has infuriated the villagers. The police have arrested the accused shopkeeper, though his wife who supported him in the heinous crime is on the run.

Corpse of a 14-year-old girl was found on the roof of a shop in Khandwa district on Monday. The victim had gone to the shop to buy biscuits.

According to the information, on Tuesday members of the community to which the girl belonged, met Mundi SDOP Rakesh Pandro and expressed their anger and made serious allegations on the district hospital Khandwa and the police as well.

They alleged that the kin of the victim were not handed over the victim’s body for about two hours. The ambulance delivered the body of the victim to the village only after they gave money to them, they alleged. The copy of the FIR is also not given to the victim’s family as yet. The community members said that no high official has visited them so far and this shows the uncompassionate side of the administration. They threatened to stage a sit-in with the victim’s body if they don’t get justice.

The body of the victim was brought back to the village from Khandwa district hospital after postmortem and FSL investigation. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Prakash Parihar said that the police are investigating the case on a high priority basis and the wife of the accused will be arrested soon.