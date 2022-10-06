Khandwa: One dead, two injured while fixing Ravana's head

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreKhandwa: One dead, two injured while fixing Ravana's head

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 10:29 PM IST
Representative Photo |
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Dussehra festival leads to the death of a young man and serious injuries to two people while fixing the head of a 35-foot high effigy of Ravan in Khandwa. 

Reportedly, a resident of Jabran Colony Mohan (28) son of Gopichand, Durgesh (22) son of Mukesh, and Raju (28) son of Jagdeesh fell down due to heavy storm and rainfall while adjusting the Ravan head at Roshni road near the agricultural produce market.

Mohan died while being treated at the nearest hospital. He had suffered major head and spinal injuries. He had been referred to Indore but the ambulance did not reach on time, said Dadaji Dussehra Committee member Lokendra Singh Gaur that organises the Vijayadashmi programme every year in the area. Gaur added, he doesn't personally know the deceased and the injured. The treatment of Raju and Durgesh is still going on. At present, Mohan's body is kept in a mortuary and will be handed over to his family after the completion of the post mortem process. According to information, he used to run a small tea stall in his colony. 

