Khandwa: MLA’s kin flouts curfew norms for girl’s marriage, booked

Khandwa: BJP MLA from Khandwa assembly seat Devendra Verma's relative and a tent house owner have been booked by Moghat police for flouting Corona curfew.

MLA's relative Ashok Verma is the father of the bride. The police booked the duo under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code after sub-divisional magistrate Mamta Khede, CSP Lalit Gathre along with administration and police force rushed to Juni Indore Line locality in the town to find preparations underway for the marriage.

Wedding invitation had the name of the MLA and his family members were supervising the preparations. According to information, Ashok Verma's daughter was set to marry a man from Barwah on Thursday. Ahead of the wedding, preparations were underway in the locality despite the ban on any event that leads to crowd gathering, including marriage ceremonies.

As soon as SDM Khede and her team came to know about the development, she rushed to the spot and stopped preparations. SDM and CSP ordered that remove the tent and other decorations be removed immediately.

Upset over violation of norms, Khede ordered family members to ask all invitees to go back to their respective places. Both officials stayed at the site for more than an hour till the site got cleared.