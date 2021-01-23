KHANDWA: Magisterial probe into recent paramotor crash in Madhya Pradesh’s Hanuwantia to be completed in 20 days

Khandwa: Magisterial probe into recent paramotor crash at Hanuwantia that claimed lives of two has begun with Punasa sub-divisional magistrate Chandra Singh Solanki pronouncing the timeline on Saturday. Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Nanda Bhalwey Kushrey said Punasa SDM will complete inquiry in 20 days and submit the report with opinion.
Case was entrusted to SDM Solanki for investigation after Khandwa district collector Anay Dwivedi took cognisance and announced magisterial probe immediately after the accident.
Two persons including a paragliding pilot Bhalchandra, 36, son of Ramchandra Dangi and Sun Desert Company’s employee Gajpal, 28, son of Surendra Singh Rajput, died after a paramotor crashed on the ground. The incident took place on January 20 during the ongoing annual water festival at Hanuwantiya on the bank of Indira Sagar dam backwater. People present at the site said the duo along with paramotor crashed on the ground from a height. The duo was rushed to the community health centre in Mundi where doctors declared them brought dead.
The points on which Punasa SDM Solanki will examine are - under what circumstances did this incident happen, is anyone specifically responsible for the incident, was the paragliding machine suitable for task, under what circumstances did this machine fall, did the paragliding person have enough experience of this task, how long the machine could be run continuously, since when was the machine being operated, what precautions need to be kept primarily for the operation of the paragliding machine?
Other points of probe are whether the machine had sufficient fuel, how far the power line was from the site of the incident, whether the paragliding operator had a no objection certificate issued by competent authority, whether the machine was being maintained according to prescribed standards, whether there are skilled artisans for maintenance of the machine, whether this incident could have been avoided and suggestions to prevent such occurrence in future.
If any facts, evidence, information, photographs, videos are available with any eyewitness of this incident, such information can be made available by person to investigating officer.
