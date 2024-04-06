 Khandwa Love Drama: Couple Seeks Court Approval For Live-In, Girl Snatched Away By Family
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 10:47 PM IST
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A romantic tale turned into a heart-wrenching ordeal in Khandwa as a young couple, determined to live together, approached the court for approval.

The 21-year-old boy and his 23-year-old female friend arrived at the court, armed with affidavits affirming their commitment to each other.

However, tragedy struck when the girl's relatives, disapproving of their relationship, swiftly whisked her away in a car, leaving the boyfriend in tears.

The incident unfolded on a Friday afternoon, with the couple's dream of a life together shattered. The boyfriend, Ashok Kherde from Baragaon Bhila, narrated their seven-month-long love story, culminating in the decision to live together. Despite their careful planning and the completion of legal formalities, fate had a cruel twist in store.

After the court proceedings, as the young man went to fetch water, the girl's relatives seized the opportunity and forcibly took her away. Desperate to retrieve his love, the boyfriend chased the car but was unable to catch them. His subsequent attempts to seek help from various police stations in the city were met with confusion and redirection.

Finally, the Kotwali police accepted his application, promising to investigate and locate the girl. The young man's anguish and determination to reunite with his girlfriend paint a poignant picture of love thwarted by familial opposition.

