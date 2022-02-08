Khandwa: Hearing and speech impaired minor girl raped

Khanwa (Madhya Pradesh): A minor hearing and speech impaired girl was allegedly raped by a person in tribal-dominated Khalwa area of Khandwa district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The police have registered a case and also arrested the accused, the officer said.

According to police, the girl, 14, was playing in front of her house when the accused, who lives in the neighbourhood, came and lured her to his house. He raped her and escaped from there.

The victim reached home and informed her mother about the ordeal she underwent. The mother subsequently informed her husband.

The family members later approached the police and lodged a complaint.

In-charge of Khalwa police station, Parasram Dawar said that the accused lived alone as his wife had left him, two years ago. He is being interrogated by police and will be produced in the court soon, he said.

