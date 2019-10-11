Khandwa: Girl killed, 5 injured as autorickshaw rams truck

Khandwa: In a heart-wrenching incident, an eight-year-old girl died and five other children were injured when an autorickshaw carrying them to school collided with a truck. Incident took place on Indore road on Friday morning. The deceased girl is Umeman, daughter of Kutubuddin Kitabwala, police said.

The accident took place at about 7.45am near Kishore Muktidam when the children in autorickshaw were on way to school, Khandwa SP Dr Shivdayal Singh said.

The autorickshaw hit the left side of the truck near the diesel tank. As a result, Umeman was thrown off the vehicle. Onlookers said girl came under the rear tyres of the truck and died on the spot. About five children were injured and were being treated at district hospital, SP Singh said.

Sources said autorickshaw was overloaded. SP Singh said the reasons for the accident were being investigated. A case has been registered against autorickshaw driver.