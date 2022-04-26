Khandwa: FIR against Amisha, threat to life led to leaving mismanaged event midway, tweets actor

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A day after a case was registered against Amisha Patel, the Bollywood actor tweeted the reason behind her leaving the programme midway. The actor had agreed for an hour-long dance performance at an event, however, she left the stage allegedly within three minutes.

Patel shifted the onus on the organisers for leaving the programme in a huff saying that the 'badly organised' event had put her life in danger. The actor thanked the local police for their cooperation.

ìThe programme was very badly organised by Star Flash Entertainment and Mr Arvind Pandey. I feared for my life but I want to thank the local police for taking care of me very well, tweeted the actor.

Amisha was invited to perform at an annual programme at Maa Navchandi Devidham on April 23 evening. The Mahant Baba Gangaram and the committee of the temple had organised the programme in which Ameesha was to give a dance performance. The actor was paid around Rs four lakh for one hour performance, the organizers claimed. However, the actor allegedly performed on stage for merely 3-minute and left. Upset over the actor's unprofessionalism and her attitude, social worker Sunil Jain and Ganesh Bhawsar lodged a police complaint against Amisha at City Kotwali police station.

They accused the actor of arriving at the venue two-hours late for a performance which lasted just 3-minute. Despite repeated requests, Amisha neither paid any visit to Maa Navchandi temple nor went to the Samadhi site of legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar to pay her respects, they added.

Those who attended the programme claimed that five to seven thousand spectators had come to the event. People who had VIP passes were trying to get photographed with her, however, the former corporator Gaurishankar Verma had urged them not to go near for photographs and to take pictures when she performs on the stage.

However, Moghat police station in-charge Ishwar Singh Chouhan renied any threat to the actor's life. Chouhan, who was on duty looking after security arrangements said though there was a huge crowd, nobody misbehaved not was there any threat to her life.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 12:31 AM IST