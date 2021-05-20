Khandwa: Embarrassed minister Vijay Shah pushes old ambulance before flag off

Harsud (Madhya Pradesh): Forest minister Vijay Shah had to face embarrassment in his home constituency on Wednesday evening, when he reached a function to flag off an ambulance service, but he had to push it, instead.

Infuriated, the minister returned the ambulance to the health department and instructed them to provide a new ambulance vehicle. Notably, Vijay Shah is also in-charge minister of Khandwa district for Covid-19 treatment.



Sources said that Shah had asked the chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Khandwa to provide an ambulance vehicle for his home constituency.

On Wednesday, he attended a sub-divisional level crises management group meeting, where district collector Anay Dwivedi and CMHO DS Chouhan were also present. After the meeting, Shah was informed that he was to flag off two ambulances including one for his home constituency.

When Shah reached to flag off the ambulances, he got upset on seeing an old ambulance vehicle. He was convinced that the new vehicle will be provided soon.