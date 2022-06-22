Khandwa: Elderly dies under police custody, kin claim negligence of police

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): One 60-year-old person booked under a vehicle lifting case died in police custody under suspicious circumstances. The deceased was identified as Bhagwan, son of Ram Singh, a resident of Inpun rehabilitation locality.

According to information, a special team formed by Khandwa superintendent of police had caught Bhagwan about four-day ago in connection with a vehicle lifting case. About a dozen motorcycles were recovered from his possession. Police were supposed to hold a press briefing on Wednesday, but before this, Bhagwan was found dead in a police lock-up on Wednesday morning.

Police informed deceased relatives about his demise.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

https://twitter.com/fpjindia/status/1539547006167044098Speaking to media persons at the district hospital, deceased wife Usha Panwar claimed that her husband was not well in the police lock-up and she asked police personnel to take him to the hospital. She claimed that they asked police personnel to take him to either government or private hospital and they will spend the entire expenditure.

Usha claimed that Bhagwan’s family members have been searching for him since June 17 after he moved out of his house in Inpun village in Barwah tehsil. She claimed that they came to know about his whereabouts only on Wednesday after she got a call from Khandwa Kotwali police about his demise. She set aside the Khandwa police's claim that Bhagwan was arrested from Barwah and said that police detained him from Khandwa without their knowledge.

Meanwhile, senior police officers are unable to say anything about the matter. At present, the cause of death is not clear, the body of the accused has been sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem.

Read Also Bhopal: Woman commits suicide after fiancé refuses marriage