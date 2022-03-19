Khandwa: Demand to conserve the remnants of meter gauge line

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Jan Manch on Saturday met Khandwa - Burhanpur MP Dnyaneshwar Patil at the railway station and expressed their gratitude for the speedy progress of broad gauge work and the resumption of Bhusaval-Katni-Bhusaval, Itarsi passenger trains.

During this, Chandra Kumar Saand, Manoj Soni, Sunil Jain, Devendra Jain Kamal Nagpal, Jagdish Chandra Chore were present on behalf of Jan Manch. They demanded that the remnants of meter gauge line be conserved.

The members of the Jan Manch demanded that the way the old engine has been saved in the Dadaji temple at Mortakka, which attracts tourists, similarly the signals removed from the meter gauge track, the engine of meter gauge rail and bogies should be saved outside the railway station so that the memories of the meter gauge railway line will remain intact and the beauty of the station will also increase.

MP Patil appreciated the suggestion and asked his personal secretary to write a letter to DRM. For this, Jan Manch members have also tweeted to the Railway Minister.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 10:52 PM IST