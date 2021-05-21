Khandwa: Couple from Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district receive Covid treatment, praise arrangements, return home

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Chandrika Verma, 72 and Sumitra Verma, 65, residents of Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, complained of cold, cough and fever and difficulty in breathing to their son and judge Laxman Verma few days back. He called them to Khandwa for treatment. Both of them returned home on Thursday after defeating Covid-19.

Judge Laxman Verma said he got the health check-up of his parents done in Khandwa by local doctors who told him that their oxygen level was low and advised them to get admitted in Covid care centre. After this, he got his parents admitted to the Covid care centre set up in the hostel near MLB School.

After few days of treatment, the couple became healthy. Judge Verma said arrangements of Covid care centre are commendable. His parents also appreciated the arrangements. After getting discharged, they thanked Dr Vijeta Mandlekar, Dr Vijay Panwar, Dr Shaikh and Community Health Officer Sapna Malviya, Shraddha Gaur, Pooja Kalam, Chanda Kajle for taking care of them and boosting their morale.

The patients also underwent yoga and exercises. Verma couple said that during this period, a team of doctors from Medical College, Dr Pankaj Jain, Dr Ranjit Badole, epidemiologists Dr Yogesh Sharma, Dr Shivam Dixit and Dr Mohit Garg visited the centre regularly.