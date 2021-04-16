Khandwa: Corona curfew clamped till April 23 as Covid cases surge in district

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Corona curfew has been declared from April 15 at 9 pm till 6 am on April 23 in all the urban areas of the district, as per the decision taken in the meeting of Crisis Management Group held on April 15.

District collector Anay Dwivedi said hospitals, nursing homes, medical stores will remain open during this period. Apart from this, sale of fruits and vegetables will be allowed through hand carts. Vendors will be allowed to distribute milk from 7 am to 9 am and from 6 pm to 8 pm. From 7 am to 10 am and 6 pm to 8 pm, RO water cans will be home delivered.

During this period, weekly haat bazaars will remain closed in the district. In urban areas, grocery sellers authorised by sub divisional officers (revenue) will be able to sell the goods through home delivery.

Transportation will be allowed for hospitals, nursing homes and vaccination centres during curfew. All the small industrial units in the urban areas will remain closed. Bank branches, ATMs and petrol pumps will remain open besides government offices. The orders have been issued under Section 144 of the Cr PC.