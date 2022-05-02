Khandwa: Child marriage helpline number published

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Women and Child Development programme district officer Vishnu Pratap Singh Rathore has requested citizens to marry their children only after they attain the minimum age for marriage as stipulated by law. He has also requested them not to attend any such functions where a boy and girl are aged below 21 and 18 respectively. A helpline number 0733-2222140 has also been provided by the department to report such cases.

He has also instructed the printers to go through the birth certificates, mark sheets, school TC, etc of the bride and the groom to satisfy themselves of the actual age of the two before printing any wedding card.

The informant's details will be kept strictly confidential, he said adding that legal action will be taken against the parents of the bride-groom and against those who attend a marriage that contravenes the Child Marriage Prohibition Act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:03 PM IST