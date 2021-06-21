Khandwa: Border with Maharashtra to be sealed from July 21 in wake of Guru Purnima festival

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): With every passing day, the effect of Covid-19 seems to be ebbing as town returns to normalcy. However, the local administration did not want to go off-guard amid possible third corona wave and decided to seal Maharashtra border from July 21 ahead of Guru Purnima festival.
It was decided during a meeting with representatives of Shree Dadaji Dhuniwale Trust Board, Patel Seva Samiti where SDM Mamta Khede and tehsildar Pratapsinh Agasya were also present.
The meeting preceded Guru Purnima festival when devotees in large numbers from Maharashtra visit Shree Dadaji Dhuniwale temple to offer prayers and express gratitude.
At the meeting, a unanimous decision was taken to follow guidelines of district administration on Guru Purnima. In view of third possible wave, there will be ban on arrival of large numbers of devotees. Therefore, a decision was taken to seal borders with adjoining Maharashtra from July 21 till the festivities conclude.
Temple trustee Subhash Nagori said guidelines will be followed as a large number of devotees from Betul, Pandurna as well as devotees of Jalgaon, Chapra, Nagpur, come in large numbers on Guru Purnima.
Only a limited number of devotees will be allowed this year. Along with Shantanu Dixit on behalf of Dadaji Trust, Madan Bhau Thackeray, Jatin Patel of Patel Committee, RK Sharma, Shivkumar Tiwari representing Chhote Sarkar expressed views.
SDM Mamta Khede said corona is not over yet and like previous year, festival of Guru Purnima will be celebrated with a limited number of devotees.
Devotees of Khandwa have been told to avoid large gatherings. Drums and DJs will be banned. Regarding the festival, a meeting will be held under chairmanship of the collector to decide guidelines for Guru Purnima festival.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)