Khandwa: Border with Maharashtra to be sealed from July 21 in wake of Guru Purnima festival

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): With every passing day, the effect of Covid-19 seems to be ebbing as town returns to normalcy. However, the local administration did not want to go off-guard amid possible third corona wave and decided to seal Maharashtra border from July 21 ahead of Guru Purnima festival.

It was decided during a meeting with representatives of Shree Dadaji Dhuniwale Trust Board, Patel Seva Samiti where SDM Mamta Khede and tehsildar Pratapsinh Agasya were also present.

The meeting preceded Guru Purnima festival when devotees in large numbers from Maharashtra visit Shree Dadaji Dhuniwale temple to offer prayers and express gratitude.

At the meeting, a unanimous decision was taken to follow guidelines of district administration on Guru Purnima. In view of third possible wave, there will be ban on arrival of large numbers of devotees. Therefore, a decision was taken to seal borders with adjoining Maharashtra from July 21 till the festivities conclude.