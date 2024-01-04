Khandwa Blast: SI Suspended Amid Ongoing Probe

IANS

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing probe into the tragic gas cylinder blast, sub inspector Susha Parte posted in the police department has been suspended, following suspension of food department SSO.

This action comes in the wake of the massive explosion that occurred in the Ghaspura area on December 27, claiming the lives of three persons and causing substantial damage due to the blast of 30 gas cylinders.

Those who killed in the tragic blast were among main accused Rajesh Panwar's wife Madhuri and son Deepak. SI Khandwa has undertaken investigation into the case.

The suspended SI, Susha Parte, was responsible for overseeing the Ghaspura beat under Kotwali police station. This decision comes after the earlier suspension of the SSO of the food department in connection with the accident.

The ongoing investigation into the blast was conducted by the SP in-charge of Khandwa. ASP Rajesh Raghuvanshi confirmed the suspension, citing the recent accident.

The suspension of sub inspector signals a crucial turn in the inquiry as officials intensify efforts to uncover the causes behind the catastrophic explosion and ensure accountability in this devastating accident.

Notably, three persons were killed after massive fire erupts in LPG cylinders stored illegally in a shop in Khandwa district.