 Khandwa Blast: SI Suspended Amid Ongoing Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreKhandwa Blast: SI Suspended Amid Ongoing Probe

Khandwa Blast: SI Suspended Amid Ongoing Probe

The suspended SI, Susha Parte, was responsible for overseeing the Ghaspura beat under Kotwali police station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
IANS

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing probe into the tragic gas cylinder blast, sub inspector Susha Parte posted in the police department has been suspended, following suspension of food department SSO.

This action comes in the wake of the massive explosion that occurred in the Ghaspura area on December 27, claiming the lives of three persons and causing substantial damage due to the blast of 30 gas cylinders.

Those who killed in the tragic blast were among main accused Rajesh Panwar's wife Madhuri and son Deepak. SI Khandwa has undertaken investigation into the case.

The suspended SI, Susha Parte, was responsible for overseeing the Ghaspura beat under Kotwali police station. This decision comes after the earlier suspension of the SSO of the food department in connection with the accident.

The ongoing investigation into the blast was conducted by the SP in-charge of Khandwa. ASP Rajesh Raghuvanshi confirmed the suspension, citing the recent accident.

The suspension of sub inspector signals a crucial turn in the inquiry as officials intensify efforts to uncover the causes behind the catastrophic explosion and ensure accountability in this devastating accident.

Notably, three persons were killed after massive fire erupts in LPG cylinders stored illegally in a shop in Khandwa district.

Read Also
Indore Saint Amrit Maharaj Gets Invitation To Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration; Artists Make 30-Feet...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore, Bhopal Of MP Named For Wetland City Accreditation Under The Ramsar Convention On Wetlands

Indore, Bhopal Of MP Named For Wetland City Accreditation Under The Ramsar Convention On Wetlands

Indore Weather Update: Cold Winds, Fog Reel The City, Day Temp Nosedives By 6 Degrees Celsius

Indore Weather Update: Cold Winds, Fog Reel The City, Day Temp Nosedives By 6 Degrees Celsius

Indore: City To Get 7th Flight For Mumbai From January 16

Indore: City To Get 7th Flight For Mumbai From January 16

Indore: Students Advised To Cancel Admission In One Of Two Degree Courses

Indore: Students Advised To Cancel Admission In One Of Two Degree Courses

Indore: Buildings Above 12 Metres To Get TDR

Indore: Buildings Above 12 Metres To Get TDR