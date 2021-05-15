Khandwa: Another corona recovery in district indicates that battle can be won against pandemic

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Another recovery from town has proved that will power and self-confidence can help us win the battle against Covid pandemic.

Yogesh Kumar Katare, 33, a resident Borgaon village, was admitted to Covid care centre in Government Hospital here on April 19. His oxygen saturation level was low. As he was brought in critical state, he was put on BiPap in ICU.

Routine treatment and constant efforts of medical staff led to his recovery within 28 days and Katare was discharged on Friday. Katare said he missed his 1-year-old daughter the most. Medical College Dean Dr Anant Pawar, Dr Pankaj Jain, Dr Mohit Garg along with other medical staff encouraged him during the treatment and assured him that he will be fine soon.

Katare expressed gratitude towards medical, paramedical and hospital staff for creating a positive atmosphere, which led to speedy recovery. He said everyone in the hospital is hardworking and doing their job well. Katare appealed to all residents to follow the corona guidelines, wear mask, maintain social distance and consult a doctor if they have any corona symptoms.

23 recovered, 16 new cases

According to health bulletin, Khandwa district recorded 16 new corona cases on Friday. So far, the district has registered 3,941 novel coronavirus cases. Epidemiologist Dr Yogesh Sharma said there are 239 active coronavirus cases while 161 people are in home isolation and 67 in hospital isolation. In all, 23 patients have recovered and were discharged from Covid Care Centre. One person died in the last 24 hours. In all, 3613 people were discharged and 89 died. Dr Sharma said 892 samples were sent for testing on Friday.