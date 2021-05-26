Khandwa: 10-year-old boy beats Covid-19, was treated by paediatric team of government medical college

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old resident of Ahmedpur Khegaon beat Covid-19 and returned home healthy on Tuesday.

Piyush was admitted in Covid Care Centre of the district hospital here on May 16 in a serious condition. He had cold, cough and 60 per cent infection of lungs with 70 per cent oxygen saturation, which reduced to 40 per cent during treatment.

The child was treated by paediatric team of medical college in which Dr Pramila Verma, head of department Dr Garima Agarwal, Dr Nandini Dixit monitored his health. BiPap machine was also used for treatment. The child recovered in 9 days and was discharged on May 25.

Piyush's father Sanjay Patel said medical staff instilled confidence in them that the child will get healthy. It was the result of their belief that the child became infection free. He expressed gratitude towards doctors and staff. Dr Sunil Bajoria and pediatrician Dr Bhushan Bande were present when the boy was discharged.