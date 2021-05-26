Khandwa: 10-year-old boy beats Covid-19, was treated by paediatric team of government medical college

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old resident of Ahmedpur Khegaon beat Covid-19 and returned home healthy on Tuesday.
Piyush was admitted in Covid Care Centre of the district hospital here on May 16 in a serious condition. He had cold, cough and 60 per cent infection of lungs with 70 per cent oxygen saturation, which reduced to 40 per cent during treatment.
The child was treated by paediatric team of medical college in which Dr Pramila Verma, head of department Dr Garima Agarwal, Dr Nandini Dixit monitored his health. BiPap machine was also used for treatment. The child recovered in 9 days and was discharged on May 25.
Piyush's father Sanjay Patel said medical staff instilled confidence in them that the child will get healthy. It was the result of their belief that the child became infection free. He expressed gratitude towards doctors and staff. Dr Sunil Bajoria and pediatrician Dr Bhushan Bande were present when the boy was discharged.
18 discharged, 5 test positive
According to the health bulletin released on Tuesday, 5 people tested corona positive. In all, 4,013 patients have tested corona positive in the district so far. Epidemiologist Dr Yogesh Sharma said there are 89 active cases of Covid-19 in the district, at present. He said there are a total of 36 patients in home isolation and 42 patients in hospital isolation.
Dr Sharma said 18 patients were discharged from Covid Care Centre in the last 24 hours. Thus, 3,831 patients have become healthy and discharged from the hospital so far. Dr Sharma said that samples of 1,140 people were taken on Tuesday for testing.
