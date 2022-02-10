Khachrod: Ward 21 residents still await for PMAY aid

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Even after eight years of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana that aims to provide affordable housing to the urban poor, residents of ward number 21 have been waiting to get land under the scheme.

Namit Vanwat, Lakhan Gohar and residents of Kushtha Colony presented a letter to municipal corporation engineer B Patidar addressed to the sub-divisional officer. The letter said that residents were not allotted land under the scheme even after several applications. Administrative officers still discriminate and look down upon people with leprosy. They have also said that they would hold demonstrations if the administration fails to address the issue at the earliest. During this, Ambalal Chaudhary, Raju Giri, Suraj Maratha, Kishore Goswami, Mirabai, Resham Bhai Radhabai, Santosh Giri and other residents were present.

