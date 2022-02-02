Khachrod: Village secretaries informed about CM's residential land right scheme

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): The meeting of village secretaries at Khachrod development block level was convened by SDM Purushottam Kumar, tehsildar Madhu Nayak, SDM Nagda, tehsildar Ashish Khare. Village secretaries were informed about the chief minister's residential land rights scheme. It was asked to prepare a list of eligible and ineligible beneficiaries.

The main objective of the scheme is to ensure the right of every family to lead a dignified life with minimum basic needs. Ownership of the plot will be given in the joint name of the husband and the wife of the eligible family.

Allotment of land is to be done free of cost without premium payment. People who do not have a house to live independently are eligible for the scheme. The family should not have more than 5 acres of land.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 11:11 PM IST