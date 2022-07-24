Khachrod: Vardhaman Heights achieves 100% result

Mohit Nayma |

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the results for Class 12th. Vardhaman Heights International School continued its proud legacy by securing a perfect 100% result in the exam.

All the students of the Arts and Science Faculty passed in first class. Vishal Singh Rathore from the Arts stream secured the first position whereas Swayam Jaiswal bagged the second rank. From the Science stream, Mohit Nayma bagged the first position, Rohit Prajapat secured the second rank. From the Commerce stream, Kritika Jain bagged the first position whereas Mahi Jain secured the second position. A total of 50% students of Commerce stream secured between 75-90% whereas 65% students from Science stream secured between 70-100%. The result is a testimony to the hard work of students, teachers and other staff members for achieving excellence in such hard times.

Nalkheda: Maths, Science Class 12 dist toppers from same school

Aditya Chaudhary of Kakka International School ranked 1st in Agar district in the Mathematics stream with 93.8% marks. Whereas Sameer Patel scored 92% in the Science stream and ranked first in the district. Also, Lavanshu Patidar 91.4%, Priyansh Salecha 90%, Ridhi Mittal 88%, Harshwardhan Patidar 88%, Suhani Mittal 88%, Atharv Maheshwari 87% , Shaurya Pratap Singh Tomar 87%, Tiya Runwal 86% and Sumit Kumar 85% ranked first in Commerce stream.

Four students of the school scored over 90% and 15 students scored above 80%. The director of the school conveyed wishes for a bright future for the students.

Read Also Khachrod: Students vote for their House councils