Khachrod: Students vote for their House councils

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): In order to make students aware of the election process, Vardhman Heights International School, Khachrod held elections for various posts of school houses. This was done to acquaint students with the practical aspects and significance of voting in an election.

Students for the four houses of the school namely Ambition House, Daring House, Wisdom House and Loyalty House voted for the posts of House Captain, Vice Captain, Sports Captain and Cultural Captain.

The voting took place in a most realistic manner complete with a voters' list, ballot paper and marking on the fingers of the student voters.

The directors of the school Lalit Kakaria, Vaibhav Bupkya and Balesh Bupkya stated that by these kinds of activities they are guiding students in casting their votes in the right manner in the future and educating them about the importance of election and voting.

The principal of the institution, Silesh Tiwari said that the democratic system is a very interesting topic in social studies for students and this can be the best way to give practical knowledge of the subject. Assistant principal Rajkumar Sejwar played the role of Election Commissioner in this election system. Students were given proper opportunity to campaign and the code of conduct was also implemented.