Khachrod: Sanyukt Morcha demands restoration of old pension scheme

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Sanyukta Morcha block Khachrod on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to SDM Purushottam Kumar addressed to State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In the memorandum, members and various teachers, have demanded the restoration of the old pension scheme as per the rules of MP Civil Service Pension law, 1976.

Workers and teachers took a protest march, which started from the social building complex and concluded at the Sub-divisional office where the memorandum. During this, Atmaram Parmar, Sunil Sonawa, Nilesh Mishra, Anil Parmar, Amritlal Makwana, Nirmala Jhorawat, Premlata Upadhyay, Yogendra Chavda, Ajay Singh and a number of other teachers and staff were present.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 09:42 PM IST