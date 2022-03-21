Khachrod: Memo submitted to council admin over dilapidated road

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): The approach road from Dhakad Dharamshala to Chamundamata road in the village has become so dilapidated that it is difficult for people to even walk on it properly as there are huge potholes and dust keeps flying here throughout the day.

With Chaitra Navratri set to start from April 2, hundreds of devotees will visit Chamunda Mata temple, one of the most important religious places in the area. A fair is also organised by the council around the temple premises.

As it is the only road for the movement of vehicles from the wholesale vegetable market located at Lalbai Phulbai Chowk to the railway station and bus stand, people want a cement concrete road, and there is anger as nothing was done.

To draw the attention of competent authority, BJP leader and former councillor Radheshyam Bamboriya handed over a letter to municipal administrator and SDM Purushottam Kumar and told him that the proposal for CC construction of this road was also passed by the then municipal council.

Even after making several applications, the council has not started construction work on this road.

Bamboria asked the municipal administrator to start the construction work of this road soon because of the upcoming Navratri festival. He suggested that for an immediate measure, stone chips should be put on the road and levelled with a JCB machine so that people do not have a problem while travelling on the road.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:56 PM IST