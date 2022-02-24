Khachrod: Madhya Pradesh government should restore old pension of employees, teachers appointed after 2004

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): State acting president of Madhya Pradesh Teachers Congress Swaroop Narayan Chaturvedi has asked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to restore the old pension of employees and teachers appointed after 2004 on the lines of the Rajasthan government.

Chaturvedi said that government employees appointed after 2004 as well as teachers are currently not eligible for pension after retirement in contrast to regular employees and teachers who were appointed before 2004.

There is a dire need for pension after retirement and the government must consider this demand.

Chaturvedi urged that provisions regarding pension benefits should be made in the upcoming budget.

Chaturvedi also drew the attention of the Chief Minister to the fact that there is a difference of 11 per cent between dearness allowance of state employees and dearness allowance of central employees, which is a large difference. Furthermore, the central government would be increasing DA for its employees from January 2022 so the gap will become more pronounced, leading to resentment towards the State government. He warned that if the government does not pay attention to these demands, then employees and teachers would start an agitation in April.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022