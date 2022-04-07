Khachrod: Local oppose opening of liquor shop, vandalize it

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of the Railway station locality including women vandalized a liquor shop that had opened on Monday. They threw stones at the shop amid cheers from supporters.

Residents had earlier been demanding a ban on the sale of liquor in the area and had warned against the opening of a liquor shop there.

Earlier, the residents of the locality had submitted a memorandum to the SDM and excise officer to remove and relocate liquor shops from the area, a few days ago. But no action was taken in this regard.

On getting information, the police rushed to the scene to prevent any untoward incident and pacified the protestors and assured them of discussing the matter of relocating the liquor shop with excise officials.

Residents had been protesting against the opening of these shops in residential areas, that too, near religious and educational institutions.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 10:51 PM IST