Khachrod: Link down, farmers fail to get registered under Public Service Guarantee

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of farmers from Khachrod and its adjoining villages are running from pillar to post to get themselves registered on the Public Service Guarantee portal to get MSP for their wheat produce.

The delay in registration at the portal for getting the minimum support price of their produce is worrying the farmers.

Farmers claimed that even after depositing the fee under Public Service Guarantee, their online registration has not been done because of some technical snag. The farmers have been told that the link of the portal was down.

Importantly, hundreds of farmers are not even aware of this system. Usually a farmer goes to patwari and latter send him to kiosk to get himself registered under Public Service Guarantee. In Khachrod Tehsil, Wheat Purchase Service Co-operative Society Sandla, Narsinghgarh, Kamthana, Kanwas, Ghinoda, Chirola, Bedavanya, Umna, Akyajagir, Behlola, Barkheda, Narendipata, Madavada, Bhikampur, Nandiyasi, Banjari, Baragaon, Baragaon.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 10:28 PM IST