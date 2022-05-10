Khachrod: Government to economically empower girl-child

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): A major change has been made in the ambitious Ladli Laxmi Yojana (2007) of the Shivraj government in Madhya Pradesh by releasing its part-2.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the initiative under which girls registered with the Yojna will be granted Rs 25,000 in instalments upon enrolling in college.

Also, the government would economically empower the girl-child, offering her vocational training and providing a guarantee on bank loans. Tuition fees for further education will also be arranged for girls.

This was expressed by BJP leader Radheshyam Bamboriya during Ladli Laxmi Utsav conducted at ward 8 Anganwadi centre. The Yojna beneficiaries as well as their parents were honoured in the said programme. A medical camp was also organised for women and children.

Bamboria further added, 11 hundred daughters from 8766 families of Khachrod have received the benefit from Ladli Laxmi. So far 43 lakh daughters around the state have been registered in the Ladli Lakshmi scheme.

On this occasion, BJP vice-president Dashrath Mehta, principal Prem Singh Yadav, Kisan Morcha president Rahul Bamboria, Parmanand Popdia, Manju Sharma, Geeta Popandya, Narayan Sangeeta and many others were also present.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 09:55 PM IST