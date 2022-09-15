Khachrod: Gambler Monu Mehta's property bulldozed 

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): The Municipality and police officials have demolished the property of absconded gambler Monu alias Parag Mehta after 19 days of unsuccessful search operations to arrest him.

According to information, Mehta is accused of making online illegal IDs for gambling purposes and for keeping enormous amounts of acid with him. Under the said case, Municipal Council and police force initially demolished Mehta's godown which is located at Kharimithi Baori, Khachrod. The godown was demolished with the help of four JCBs.

During this, collector Purushottam Kumar, SDOP Pushpa Prajapati, naib tehsildar Arpit Mehta, SHO Ravindra Yadav, municipality CMO Jeevan Rai Mathur and other employees were present at the spot. It is said that apart from Ujjain district, Monu Mehta is also on the radar of the police in other districts.