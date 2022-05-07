Khachrod female wrestlers to participate in state tourney

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Khachrod wrestlers Poornima Lohar and Princy Chauhan have been selected for the state-level wrestling competition that will be organised in Indore on May 12. They were the winners in their respective weight categories in the Ujjain district wrestling competition organised by the Wrestling Association of Ujjain at the Kshir Sagar Stadium.

This feat was achieved under the strict training provided by Dr Shaym Singh. Sidhu pehalwan, Narayan pehalwan, Kailash Mandwalia, Kanhaiya Lal Mamodia and their relatives have congratulated them on this accomplishment.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 09:45 PM IST