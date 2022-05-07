e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Indore / Khachrod female wrestlers to participate in state tourney

Khachrod female wrestlers to participate in state tourney

This feat was achieved under the strict training provided by Dr Shaym Singh.

FP News Service | Updated on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 09:45 PM IST

Advertisement

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Khachrod wrestlers Poornima Lohar and Princy Chauhan have been selected for the state-level wrestling competition that will be organised in Indore on May 12. They were the winners in their respective weight categories in the Ujjain district wrestling competition organised by the Wrestling Association of Ujjain at the Kshir Sagar Stadium.

This feat was achieved under the strict training provided by Dr Shaym Singh. Sidhu pehalwan, Narayan pehalwan, Kailash Mandwalia, Kanhaiya Lal Mamodia and their relatives have congratulated them on this accomplishment.

ALSO READ

Khachrod: Congress MLA Gurjar demands fair prices for agricultural produce Khachrod: Congress MLA Gurjar demands fair prices for agricultural produce

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 09:45 PM IST