Khachrod: Errors in records of revenue department leaves farmers in limbo

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of farmers from Khachrod and its adjoining villages in Khachrod tehsil are running from pillar to post to get their records corrected in the revenue department.

Farmers here are facing the problem even after the revenue department, following the state government's directive, held a fortnight-long Shudhikaran Pakhwara to rectify all the issues in the records in the revenue department.

Farmers here claimed that administrative officers are patting their own back after Shudhikaran Pakhwara believing that they have taken care of all the grievances related to the land records, but on the ground things are different.

Jatashankar Sisodia, a farmer from Khachrod narrating his plight said, even today hundreds of farmers have to shuttle between patwari and tehsildar to get their land records corrected.

'Government has given a land book to farmers and according to the new order, it is given to them under the public service guarantee scheme. However, all documents need to be verified by the tehsildar which is proving to be a tough ask for the farmers and thousands of farmers are still facing problems with the land records,' Sisodia said.

Data not uploaded in computer

Data pertaining to land sale or purchase has still not been uploaded on the computer and due to which farmers are not getting the required records. There are many cases, on survey no 2997/4, 2992/4, 3226/1, 3227/5.

Whenever farmers raise their complaints, the patwari tells them that the name of the farmer is already registered in Khasra here.

When the same farmer goes to make a land book, the name of the previous owner is present on the records as a result of which the farmer fails to get the required record. There are many such cases in Khachrod tehsil.

Meanwhile, when contacted Khachrod SDM Purushottam Kumar said that the patwaris have been ordered to solve the problems that have come up during the Shudhikaran fortnight.

The district collector has been apprised about the problem. The computer data will be matched by the government with the Khasra B-One record.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 10:10 PM IST