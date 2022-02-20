Khachrod: Congress demands concretisation of Nagda-Khachrod road

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress executive committee member Basant Malpani along with party workers carried out a foot march from Nagda to Khachrod in order to attract the attention of the concerned authorities towards the dilapidated condition of the road.

He demanded that a cement-concrete road be built on the stretch from Nagda to Khachrod. Local residents support this demand as a concrete road will prove beneficial for both farmers and vehicle owners. It will enable people to reach Nagda in merely 15 minutes.

The present condition of the road is very bad, despite being asphalted several times due to poor quality of work. The government has again sanctioned funds for re-asphalting of this route but the residents have demanded a cement-concrete road this time.

The Congressmen reached the old bus stand via Ujjain Darwaza, Ganesh Dewali and Jawahar Marg and submitted a memorandum to naib tehsildar Arpit Mehta in this regard. Kanhaiyalal Patidar, Raju Solanki, Mahesh Patidar, Santosh Sharma and many others were present on the occasion.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 09:32 PM IST