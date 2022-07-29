Khachrod: Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Seva Mahasangh discusses NEP, other issues with union minister Pradhan

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Seva Mahasangh (ABRSM), Khachrod met with the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday. They demanded a solution to various problems with regard to the implementation of the National Education Policy.

The Federation president professor JP Singhal informed that the minister was requested to implement the old pension scheme followed by raising the retirement age of teachers at all levels to 65 years and filling the vacant posts of teachers across the country on a priority basis. He added that the topic of developing infrastructure in colleges and universities was also raised in the meeting.

ABRSM officials want the government to prevent the commercialisation of education, make proper arrangements for the financial security of teachers, proper training of teachers according to the provisions of the National Education Policy, and appoint trained teachers for vocational subjects.

While giving information about the problems related to higher education, the ABRSM secretary Shivanand Sindankera urged Pradhan to implement the provisions of UGC Regulations 2018 uniformly across the country.

In the meeting that lasted for two hours, education minister Dharmendra gave them a patient hearing and informed them about the efforts being made by the central government. Later he assured a proper solution for the mentioned problem.

On this occasion, Mahendra Kapoor, G Laxman, higher education cadre in-charge Mahendra Kumar, senior vice president Nirmala Yadav, additional general secretary Narayan Lal Gupta, Sanjay Kumar Raut, and many others were also present.