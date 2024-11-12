Kashmir's Visit Inspires Indore Couple To Cultivate Saffron At Their Residence; Sourced Bulbs From Pampore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a commendable initiative, a couple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district has transformed their home into a mini-Kashmir for the cultivation of 'Saffron', which is primarily grown in Jammu and Kashmir in the country and their hard works seems paying quite well.

With the determination, dedication and hard work of the couple, saffron flowers bloomed and produced saffron threads as well within just a span of around three months.

Man behind making saffron cultivation possible in Indore, Anil Jaiswal, a resident of Sai Kripa colony in Indore, spoke to ANI and shared his thoughts about the journey of growing the crop by creating a favourable condition at their home in the city. He highlighted that he belonged to a family involved in traditional farming and came up with the idea of saffron farming after his visit to Kashmir.

"Our family has been involved in traditional farming. Some time ago, I travelled to Kashmir with my family. On our way from Srinagar to Pampore, we had an opportunity to see saffron cultivation. It is the world's most expensive spice, following which we thought about its cultivation by creating an ideal temperature and climatic conditions here in Indore," Jaiswal said.

As part of the initiative, Jaiswal sourced saffron bulbs (Corm) from Pampore, Town in Jammu and Kashmir. He further explained that they prepared a room with artificial climate conditions, maintaining a temperature between 8 to 25 degrees Celsius. This project incurred costs of about Rs 6 Lakh, while sourcing the bulbs from Pampore cost an additional Rs 7 lakh.

Anil believed that the number of these saffron bulbs would multiply over the next one to two years.

"We began cultivating saffron in a 320-square-foot room in September this year and we are expecting to harvest around 2 kilograms of saffron. Currently, the process of extracting saffron threads from the flowers is underway," he said.

Additionally, Jaiswal mentioned that they started receiving inquiries from buyers, and would also sell it through online shopping websites.

He further mentioned, "The price in India is about Rs 5 lakh a kilogram, while in the international market, it can go up to Rs 8 lakh a kilogram. We are planning to sell it in the international market." Besides, Anil's wife Kalpana Jaiswal, is also actively involved in the journey of cultivating the crop and dedicates about four hours daily to the work.

"When we went to Kashmir together, he mentioned the idea of saffron cultivation, I was unsure whether we could do it. When he stressed to do it then I agreed, let's give it a try, and today the results are evident. It was something new for us so we thought let's experience it. I dedicate about four hours daily to this work," she added.

