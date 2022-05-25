Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot launched souvenir Shourya Gatha

MAHIDPUR (UJJAIN): On the occasion of the birth centenary of former MLA late Anandilal Chajlani and 75th Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, a souvenir "Shourya Gatha" was launched by the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at MPS Academy premises, Mahidpur.

The Governor said that we should make our present and coming generations aware of the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters to set the country free.

The ceremony was inaugurated by students welcoming the guests dressed in the costumes of different provinces.

Former MP Satyanarayan Panwar, All India Bar Association member Pratap Mehta, former Alot MLA Jitendra Gehlot and others were present as special guests. In the end, mementos were presented by Dr Rajendra Chhajlani, Sumatilal Chhajlani, and Dr Vijay Chhajlani on behalf of the Chhajlani family. A vote of thanks was proposed by Jainendra Khemsara.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 10:51 AM IST