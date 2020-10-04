Kamal Nath is day-dreaming, happens at this age, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore: BJP’s National General Secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya targeted former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, saying that Nath is day-dreaming. He was speaking at a press conference at Hotel Crown Palace, organised by Academy of Indore Marathoners on Sunday.



Sleepless Kamal Nath

Vijayvargiya was asked to comment on Nath’s claim of forming Congress government in power after the bypolls in the state. Targeting Nath, Vijayvargiya said, “It so happens that at this age, people can't sleep. It’s good that he is daydreaming, let him dream. There is nothing wrong in dreaming”.



No comments on Hathras

Asked about Hathras, he said, “CBI will investigate the matter.”



Nobody thinks of farmers, all playing politics

On the farm Bill, he said it (bill) is good for farmers. He said, “People who are opposing it do not want farmers’ welfare”. He claimed by this bill, farmers’ earnings will get doubled as well as the opportunity for investment in the agriculture sector will increase.



He targeted Congress that the party is bluffing people on the name of bill opposition that the farmers’ land will be grabbed. “There is nowhere written in the bill of acquiring the farmer’s land in the contract farming system. Contract will only be done on the grown crops on the land. This is a criminal act of misguiding people on the bill signed by the country’s president”.



Targeting the opposers of the bill, he said, “Those who are opposing the bill have no thought for farmers' welfare and are doing only politics for self means. There is no thinking for the country”.



Anger on BJP workers

He said, “It is obvious of having anger on the person whom they have opposed for years. Earlier, it was there among party workers but now everyone has accepted the newly joined leaders and are cordially working with them”.





Joshi demonstrated for BJP interest

Regarding the demonstration of former technical education minister Deepak Joshi in Bhopal, Vijayvargiya said, “Joshi was asked to demonstrate strength in the party interest”.