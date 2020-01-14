Kamal Nath is a visionary, has good sense of industry: Baba Ramdev

Indore: Yoga preacher and businessman Baba Ramdev said he has friendly relations with former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and chief minister Kamal Nath.

“But Kamal Nath is visionary leader who has good sense of business and industry,” Baba Ramdev told mediapersons here on Monday. The press conference was called to make formal announcement for takeover of debt ridden Ruchi Soya. The saffron-robed yoga preacher replied to a wide range of questions including GST, CAAA, NRC, politics. Following are excerpts of what he said.

On GST & demonetisation: There is no bad intention behind bringing GST and demonetisation. If there is something wrong with country’s economy at present, it doesn’t mean that Prime Minister Nerendra Modi and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman have kept eyes closed. They are doing their best to improve it.

On CAA, NRC: Those who have ignited fire don’t know the full form of CAA and NRC. I support CAA and NRC and its opposition is not justified.

On fear among businessmen: Replying on the comment of industrialist Rahul Bajaj who stated that there is fear among businessmen in the country, Baba Ramdev shot back,“Do I look afraid? There is nothing like that”.

On actress Deepika: On the question of her visit to JNU, Baba said that she must develop understanding of India’s culture and politics.

On Madhuri as Ruchi Soya’s brand ambassador: When asked how will he manage the fact that Patanjali’s brand ambassador is Baba Ramdev while Ruchi Soya’s brand ambassador is actress Madhuri Dixit, he laughed and said that Baba Ramdev will remain the brand ambassador of Patanjali.