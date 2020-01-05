‘Kailash should apologise to city’: Jitu Patwari

Indore: Sports and youth welfare minister Jitu Patwari condemned Kailash Vijayvargiya’s statement to “burn Indore” and said BJP leader should apologise to the city for his statement.

Talking to media at Residency Kothi on Sunday, he said, “City has given a lot to Vijayvargiya due to which he has become a big name in the country. City has let him win assembly elections and even made his son an MLA. After getting so much from the city, his statement to burn it is not good and he should apologise for it.”

Patwari also said Kamal Nath government will not be affected by such threats. Action against mafia will continue.

On Friday, Vijayvargiya had said that he would set the city on fire if RSS leaders were not present in the city. Police booked Vijayvargiya and other leaders along with 350 people for violating Section 144 of Cr PC on Saturday.