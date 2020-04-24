Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki: Sibling fights become family entertainment amid lockdown

Indore: The love-hate relationship between a brother and a sister is well-known - the intense fights over trivial matters as if they are mortal enemies and the quick settlements that only increases the bonding between the siblings are part and parcel of every household. Only, due to the lockdown, these fights and rapprochements have become more frequent, and are a cause of free entertainment for the parents.

The Shrivas family with Om Prakash Shrivas his wife Madhuri and siblings Vaibhav and elder sister Prerna is no stranger to such sibling 'war' and 'make-up'.

"The fights and arguments between the two are mostly entertaining and the post-argument settlement only increases the affection they have for each other. Apart from 'watching' them argue, I also watch the news or fiddle with my phone. Sometimes, I make tea or coffee for the family," says Om Prakash

While father 'watches' the siblings fight, it is left to mother Madhuri to mediate. "I am busy with household work all through the day and though I enjoy their arguments, I have to put an end to the fights between the siblings. The best thing is mealtime when we all sit down and eat," says Madhuri.

Elder sister Prerna says, "I am an IT professional so for most of my time I am busy working from home. Vaibhav knowns that I am busy, but he will intentionally come and annoy me. He will demand that I cook something for him, or he will come with some silly problem and expect me to solve it immediately.... and then he will keep on nagging. I sometimes lose my temper and we get into a fight. Sometimes, mom has to come and put an end to it, or sometimes we do it on our own. Apart from this, I am watching various web-series.

Vaibhav knowns what makes his elder sister tick and loves teasing her. "I love irritating her, but it is harmless fun. I know she loves me and often cooks special dishes for me. Recently, she made a special tutti-frutti cake for my birthday on April 17. I also love photographs and upload them on my Instagram page, and chat with my friends on social media.