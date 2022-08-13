Jyoti Bala takes charge as president of Mundi Municipal Council

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): The newly elected president of Mundi Municipal council Jyoti Bala Chandramohan Rathore took charge of the city on Saturday.

On this occasion, Pandit Umashankar Khede and Gopal Krishna Bhagat performed Hawan at the City Council building in which Jyotibala Rathore worshipped the lord and took blessings from priests for her successful political career.

The elected council members were welcomed by Sanjay Geete. Addressing the programme Jyoti Bala said that the development of the city will be her priority and she will give her best while serving the citizens. The vice president of the council Rajnarayan Mandloi, Jagriti Malviya, Chanchal Rathore, Pooja Bhagat, and others were also present.

