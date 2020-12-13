Justice Vandana Kasrekar dies of Covid-19 in Indore

Indore: Justice Vandana Kasrekar of Madhya Pradesh High Court Indore Bench succumbed to Covid-19 around 10.30 am on Sunday. She was 59.

The only woman judge at Indore bench, Kasrekar breathed her last at Medanta Hospital.

According to CMO of Medanta Hospital Dr Sanjay Geed, “She was shifted to Medanta Hospital on December 9 from Greater Kailash Hospital. Along with being Covid positive, she was also suffering from chronic kidney disease.”

Dr Geed said that her condition was critical since admission. “It was also planned to airlift her to Chennai but as she was Covid positive, she couldn’t be shifted,” he added.

She was born on July 10, 1960. She graduated from Girls Degree College and completed her LLB from Government Arts and Commerce College. She became high court judge in 2014 and was set to retire in 2022.

Justice Kasarekar was cremated at Rambagh crematorium with state honour. Collector Manish Singh and High Court judges and officials paid tribute to her. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid rich tributes to her through twitter. He tweeted, “Received sad news about demise of Justice Vandana Kasrekar, posted at Indore bench. I pray to God to give the departed soul a place in his feet and give his family the ability to bear this great loss. My condolences to her family.”