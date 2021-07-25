July 26 is last date for admission under RTE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The last date for completing the admission process by submitting documents in private schools under the Right to Education Act is July 26.

This is according to the schedule set by the education department.

The records of the state education department say that it selected 6,708 children for admission to the different schools under the Right to Education Act.

District project coordinator Akshay Singh Rathore says, “After verification, the department found 10, 800 applicants eligible for admission to 1,600 private schools in Indore district.”

The state education centre, Bhopal, selected those applications through a lottery system.

Through lottery, 6, 708 children were selected for admission to various private schools in the district.

“Information about the same has been sent through SMS to the parents/guardians of the children who have been allotted schools,” Rathore says.

“The children who have been allotted schools will be able to download the allotment letter and attend go to schools with the necessary documents and get the admission process completed by July 26, 2021,” said a reminder sent by district centre to parents.

"If the admission process is not completed by the stipulated date, the admission will be automatically cancelled," Rathore says.