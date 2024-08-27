 Jubilant Farmers In Jhabua Celebrate Incessant Rains Amid Rising Health Concerns
Meteorological department has issued a red alert for heavy rains expected to persist over the next two to three days.

Updated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 03:21 AM IST
Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers in Jhabua are in a jubilant mood due to the recent incessant rains for two days. This weather pattern has not only replenished local water sources but has also revitalised crops, providing much-needed moisture for maize, cucumber and corn.

However, the adverse effects on public health are becoming increasingly evident as cases of cold, flu and fever rise in local hospitals. Meteorological department has issued a red alert for heavy rains expected to persist over the next two to three days.

In response, the district administration has taken precautionary measures, advising residents to remain vigilant. The collector has coordinated with local authorities to implement traffic restrictions on bridges and culverts. Many shops remained closed on Monday, as residents ventured out only for essential things. Lightning and intermittent rain throughout the day added to the challenges. Despite the inconveniences, the rainfall has been beneficial for agriculture.

Kharif crops, particularly maize, are thriving and the water levels in local ponds and rivers are rising, which is crucial for irrigation. Dhamoi irrigation dam has also seen a significant increase in water levels, enhancing agricultural prospects. As the weather cools, health officials have been warning of a spike in respiratory illnesses. District hospital was experiencing an influx of patients suffering from flu-like symptoms, prompting health authorities to prepare for potential outbreaks.

