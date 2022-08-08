Jobat: 'Tiranga rally' organised to raise awareness on 'HarGharTiranga' campaign

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Under the leadership of Muslim Youth Forum, scores of Muslims on Monday carried out a grand “Tiranga rally” on Monday to raise awareness about “HarGharTiranga“ initiative to mark 75 years of India’s Independence.

The rally, which commenced from Islampura, passed through various prominent places of the town. Members in large numbers (some mounted on horse), raising slogans such as “Vande Mataram”, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” carried out a bike rally and garlanded the “Azad” statue.

They also appealed to people to hoist the national flag on Independence Day in their houses to make the campaign successful. The vision of 'HarGharTiranga' campaign is to unify the nation and remember the country's freedom struggle by instilling patriotism in the hearts of citizens.

Members of the Muslim Yuva Manch Anis Khan, Rafiq Lohar, Rashid, Farooq Khatri, along with other community members made special contributions in the rally.

