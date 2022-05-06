Jobat: Locals submit memo to SDM for verification of new ration cards, Aadhaar Cards

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Local residents from Jobat submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate addressing the State Governor demanding verification of new ration cards and Aadhaar Cards issued by the competent authorities recently.

Submitting a memorandum to SDM Devkinand Singh, locals claimed that the total population of Jobat village in Alirajpur district figures around 25,000. In the past few years many outsiders, some of them were anti-socials, residing in the village, which is situated barely 55 kilometres from Gujarat border.

They got ration cards from the council without any verification. Even they managed to get Aadhaar Cards thanks to required documents issued from the council and other competent authorities in the village.

Locals cautioned that if authorities did not verify new ration cards and Aadhaar Cards, this could bring a major security threat to both neighbouring states (Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh). As many of them have criminal tendencies and it is very difficult to apprehend them.

Levelling serious allegations, they accused some of the municipal council’s greedy officials behind such irregularities, locals claimed that they issued ration cards without verification as criminals greased their palms. They blindly violated the rule of issuing ration cards, there were many discrepancies in the BPL list in some places as people who were not eligible for BPL, were also enjoying its benefit instead.

When contacted SDM Singh said that he received the memorandum and would forwarded it to the Governor and action would be taken according to the instruction.

ALSO READ Jobat: Court dismisses anticipatory bail pleas of Bhuria and son

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 03:38 PM IST